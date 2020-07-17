Four killed, seven injured as timber-laden lorry overturns in Telangana's Mahabubabad district

By Express News Service

MAHABUBABAD: In a tragic incident, a truck carrying wooden logs overturned at Cheekatayapalem village in Thorrur mandal in Mahabubabad district on late Wednesday night, killing four workers. While two sustained major injuries, five others escaped with just minor injuries. The incident happened when the lorry driver lost control of the vehicle, as a result of which it skidded and turned turtle near the Ekkaladayamma Cheruru tank here.

The deceased persons have been identified as Ambothu Harya, 35, Ambothu Govinder, 30, Ambothu Madhu, 32 and Ratla Dhurya, 45. The workers, including the injured persons, were residents of Ambothula thanda in Manachala mandal of Rangareddy district.

According to the police, the workers were illegally shifting wooden logs to Ranagareddy district in the lorry when the incident happened. As many as nine workers were sitting on top of the logs when the wood-laden lorry was passing through the tank bund area.

When the driver lost control, the vehicle skidded and overturned, as a result of which the wooden logs fell on top of the workers, killing four persons and injuring one. Two others who were sitting inside the driver’s cabinet also escaped, cops added.

On coming to know about the incident, local residents reached the spot and tried to save the workers. They also informed the local police who rushed to the spot and shifted the injured persons to local hospital for treatment. With the help of an earthmover, the police retrieved all the bodies.

When Express contacted, Thorrur Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) M Venkataramana, he said that the injured workers have been shifted to Mahabubabad Government Area Hospital for treatment.

The bodies of all the deceased persons have also been shifted to the same hospital for postmortem. A case has been registered and the probe is underway, Venkataramana added.