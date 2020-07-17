Govt vows to check camel slaughter, transportion

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The government informed the High Court that all departments would work to prevent any illegal activity related to camels, and violators would be punished as per law. The core committee meetings were not held after the Telangana State formation as meagre cases were recorded with respect to transportation and illegal slaughter of camels, it noted. As for the illegal transportation of camels from Rajasthan, very few cases have come to the police’s notice and action was taken. The GHMC said this year no camels were brought to Hyderabad in view of the pandemic. The court posted the matter to Friday.