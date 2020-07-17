STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Is ethylene gas safe to ripen fruits: Telangana HC asks state government

It said that even the Central authorities have issued guidelines approving the use of ethylene to ripen fruits, hence the HC cannot say it is prohibited.

Published: 17th July 2020 07:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th July 2020 07:53 AM   |  A+A-

Telangana High Court

Telangana High Court (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Telangana High Court (HC) on Thursday directed the State to inform if ethylene gas, used as a catalyst to ripen fruits, is fit for human consumption. The court also wanted the State to explain the difference between ethylene and ethephon.

For this, the HC impleaded the State Commissioner of Food Safety and the Chief Public Analyst of the State Food Laboratory as necessary parties to the case. The bench also directed the Food safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) to file counter affidavit informing if ethephon and ethylene gases can be used in ripening of fruits or not.

A bench comprising Chief Justice Raghvendra Singh Chauhan and Justice B Vijaysen Reddy passed this order in a batch of petitions filed by the traders of ethylene sachets. The traders have complained that police harassment has affected their business in the State.

During the course of hearing, the bench said that the authorities concerned have already declared that ethylene sachets are safe since they include natural hormones and act as catalysts to ripen the fruits. It said that even the Central authorities have issued guidelines approving the use of ethylene to ripen fruits, hence the HC cannot say it is prohibited. However, senior counsel S Niranjan Reddy, who is the amicus curiae in the case, in his report, has stated that ethephon, an insecticide, cannot be used for ripening.

This has led to some confusion, the bench observed. One of the petitioner’s counsel contended that ethephon sachets produce ethylene gas, which is suitable for ripening fruits and was approved by the authorities concerned. The bench posted the matter to July 30 for further hearing.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Telangana High Court Telangana food safety Ethylene gas Ethephon
India Matters
Representational Image. (Photo | AP)
Oxford University Covid-19 vaccine raises hope with strong trial results
Protesters during clashes in north-east Delhi. (File Photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)
Delhi Police participated in February riots, says minority panel
Police seized kit bags and other materials from firing spot which took place at Mallepallitogu forest area on Wednesday. (Photo| EPS)
Gunfight with Telangana police shows sign of Maoists' return to state
A general view of the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. (File photo| AFP)
UAE keeping itself ready in case IPL comes calling amid rising COVID-19 cases in India

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Nobel Prize winner Abhijit Banerjee at a press conference in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
COVID-19: How Indian Nobel Laureate Abhijit Banerjee doubled reporting of symptoms in Bengal
The Dalit couple was assaulted by police on Tuesday.
Police brutality: Dalit couple in MP hit with lathis for alleged land encroachment
Gallery
From the flood-hit Kaziranga National Park appeared a tigress with golden fur. While the social media exploded over the big cat's majesty and rare look, experts weren't very happy about the celebration, TNIE explains everything you need to know about the
Kaziranga's Golden Tiger dilemma explained: Why the rare cat, inbreeding irk India's wildlife experts 
Real Madrid were crowned La Liga champions for the 34th time on Thursday after Karim Benzema scored twice in a 2-1 victory over Villarreal which clinched the title with one game to spare. The terrific form and leadership of their captain Sergio Ramos has been instrumental in beating their archrivals Barcelona in a close-fought campaign. Arguably the best defender in the world and often criticised for his brutal style, here are 10 quotes on the defender that will give goosebumps to Real Madrid fans.
Sergio Ramos lifts fifth La Liga: Best quotes on Real Madrid captain by Zidane, Suarez, Aguero and others
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp