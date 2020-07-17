STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
New academic year for engineering colleges from August 17: Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao

While the government has decided to conduct examinations for PG, Degree and Engineering final year students, a decision on reopening of schools will be taken shortly.

Published: 17th July 2020

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, KCR

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao (File photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The State government has decided to start the new academic year for engineering students from August 17. However, the decision on reopening of schools will be taken later. The government has decided to conduct examinations for PG, Degree and Engineering final year students.

The remaining students will be promoted without exams.These decisions were taken at a crucial meeting on education conducted by Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao at Pragathi Bhavan on Thursday. To protect the sanctity of academics, the government decided to follow the guidelines issued by the UGC and the AICTE.

"We will take a decision shortly on reopening of schools and on the method of teaching in the COVID-19 situation, only after examining the guidelines issued by the Central government and also after studying the practices adopted by other States," the Chief Minister said. Rao announced that the dates for common entrance tests too would be decided soon.

Rao also decided to convene a meeting with educationists on preparing a long-term plan for strengthening the education sector. Rao felt that if the performance of government educational institutions was improved, it would check private party exploitation.

"We have resolved problems relating to drinking water, irrigation, agriculture and others after formation of the state. Clubs were closed and gudumba sales stopped. Now, we will focus on cleansing the Revenue Department and education sector," Rao declared.

He directed officials to conduct a workshop on steps to improve the standards in Intermediate, Degree colleges and other government educational institutions. Education Minister P Sabitha Indra Reddy and other officials were present at the meeting.

KCR Kits

Rao felt that out-patients had increased in government hospitals after the introduction of KCR Kits. This had stopped exploitation by private hospitals. Likewise, government educational institutions too should be strengthened.

Comments

