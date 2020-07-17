Officials in Telangana's Karimnagar assure people of government support to fight COVID-19

By Express News Service

KARIMNAGAR: With the number of COVID-19 cases rising steadily in the district, to instil confidence among people and those affected with COVID, district officials visited divisions affected with the virus in Karimnagar on Thursday.

Collector K Shashanka, Karimnagar Mayor Y Sunil Rao, Commissioner V Kranthi and Health Department officials visited the areas of Boiwada, Tower Circle, Maruthi Nagar, Hussainipura and Ganesh Nagar area on Thursday.

They interacted with Covid patients who were under home quarantine and inquired about their health. The Collector asked patients about work carried out by Health Department and regarding home isolation kits supplied by the officials.

The Collector assured them that the government would provide them medicines and materials to prevent infection. If they face any difficult situation, they should inform the Health Department and if required, they would be shifted to a hospital, he told them.

Shashanka said as per the directions of government, the number of COVID-19 tests have been increased in the district. "Most of the cases are being transmitted from persons with a travel history to Hyderabad," he said.

As part of preventive measures, a 100-bed ward has been set up at the government hospital, he added. If home quarantine was not convenient for any patient, then they could be quarantined at Satavahana University, he added.

Meanwhile, about half the traders at Tower Circle and Prakasham Gunj have announced that they are going under self-imposed lockdown for a few days.