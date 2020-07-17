Telangana government launches website to draw more investments

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The State government on Thursday launched Invest Telangana website, with an aim to attract more investments. Finance Minister T Harish Rao launched the website in the presence of IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao and Energy Minister G Jagadish Reddy at the MCRHRD.

Designed by the State Industries and IT departments and the Invest Telangana wing of the government, the website has all the information required for those interested in investing in the State.

The Industries Department has also listed out the advantages of investing in Telangana, on the website. Rama Rao recalled that the State stood in first in the Ease of Doing Business (EoDB) rankings. He said that Telangana would promote healthy competition with neighbouring States in order to attract investments from across the globe.

The website would provide several government services for investors. In future, its content would be available in all major international languages, Rama Rao said. Additional information on Telangana’s investment potential is available on https:// invest.telangana.gov.in.