ATM machine coughs up cash, and a frog in Jagtial

By Express News Service

JAGTIAL: A young man was withdrawing cash from an India ATM in Korutla town on Friday. But he ended up getting a little extra. And it wasn’t a few more notes that came out of the ATM machine. Instead, it was a crushed frog.

The youth visited the ATM located near the bus station around noon to withdraw Rs 1,000. He saw something stuck to one Rs 500 note and was stunned when he realised it was a frog. The incident created quite a stir as passers-by and people of nearby business establishments made a beeline to the ATM to catch a glimpse of the frog that popped out of the machine. Incidentally, the ATM does not have a security guard or a door.