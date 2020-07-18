Former TV9 CEO Ravi Prakash gets anticipatory bail, told to surrender before ED in 4 weeks

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: THE Telangana High Court, on Friday, granted conditional anticipatory bail to former CEO of TV9 channel V Ravi Prakash, in the case registered against him by the Enforcement Directorate, under the provisions of Prevention of Money Laundering Act.

The Court directed him to surrender before the ED’s assistant director (PMLA) in four weeks and said that the officer concerned should release him on bail after a personal bond of `1 lakh with two sureties is executed.

The Court further directed Ravi Prakash to abide by the conditions stipulated under Section 438(2) CrPC and cooperate with the investigation officer. Ravi Prakash should also appear before the ED every Wednesday between 10 am and 5 pm until further orders.

Senior counsel T Pradhyumna Kumar Reddy, appearing for Ravi Prakash, said there were several FIRs against his client and that he obtained orders from being arrested. A case was registered against Ravi Prakash for withdrawing `18 crore from Associated Broadcasting Company Pvt Ltd, without permission.

TS govt told to act on illegal abattoirs

A division bench of the Telangana High Court on Friday directed the State government to constitute special teams to inspect slaughterhouses and act against the unauthorised ones. It told the government to submit a report in this regard by July 29. It also asked if the State government has any scheme to protect camels from being slaughtered, like Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan have. It asked the government for a report on how many camels have entered Hyderabad so far, how many were illegally slaughtered and the measures it took to curtail such activities. It posted the matter

to July 30