STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Former TV9 CEO Ravi Prakash gets anticipatory bail, told to surrender before ED in 4 weeks

Senior counsel T Pradhyumna Kumar Reddy, appearing for Ravi Prakash, said there were several FIRs against his client and that he obtained orders from being arrested.

Published: 18th July 2020 09:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th July 2020 09:11 AM   |  A+A-

Former TV9 CEO Ravi Prakash

Former TV9 CEO Ravi Prakash (Photo | Youtube)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: THE Telangana High Court, on Friday, granted conditional anticipatory bail to former CEO of TV9 channel V Ravi Prakash, in the case registered against him by the Enforcement Directorate, under the provisions of Prevention of Money Laundering Act.

The Court directed him to surrender before the ED’s assistant director (PMLA) in four weeks and said that the officer concerned should release him on bail after a personal bond of `1 lakh with two sureties is executed.

The Court further directed Ravi Prakash to abide by the conditions stipulated under Section 438(2) CrPC and cooperate with the investigation officer. Ravi Prakash should also appear before the ED every Wednesday between 10 am and 5 pm until further orders.

Senior counsel T Pradhyumna Kumar Reddy, appearing for Ravi Prakash, said there were several FIRs against his client and that he obtained orders from being arrested. A case was registered against Ravi Prakash for withdrawing `18 crore from Associated Broadcasting Company Pvt Ltd, without permission.

TS govt told to act on illegal abattoirs
A division bench of the Telangana High Court on Friday directed the State government to constitute special teams to inspect slaughterhouses and act against the unauthorised ones. It told the government to submit a report in this regard by July 29. It also asked if the State government has any scheme to protect camels from being slaughtered, like Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan have. It asked the government for a report on how many camels have entered Hyderabad so far, how many were illegally slaughtered and the measures it took to curtail such activities. It posted the matter
to July 30

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Telangana High Court Ravi Prakash
India Matters
For representational purposes
Only 20% active cases in hospital care, says Centre
Health workers wearing PPE kits conduct door-to-door medical check-up of the residents of Dharavi slum amid COVID pandemic in Mumbai Thursday July 9 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Here's how Delhi, Mumbai bent Covid-19 curve
CBIC unearths Rs 1,875 cr gst fraud by exporters
Indian Institute of Technology Delhi. (Photo| EPS)
Class XII marks not to count for IIT admissions

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Black Lives Matter | I've always fought for equality in every department: David James
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi (Photo | Twitter)
PM Modi's constant blunders have weakened India and left us vulnerable: Rahul Gandhi
Gallery
From the flood-hit Kaziranga National Park appeared a tigress with golden fur. While the social media exploded over the big cat's majesty and rare look, experts weren't very happy about the celebration, TNIE explains everything you need to know about the
Kaziranga's Golden Tiger dilemma explained: Why the rare cat, inbreeding irk India's wildlife experts 
Real Madrid were crowned La Liga champions for the 34th time on Thursday after Karim Benzema scored twice in a 2-1 victory over Villarreal which clinched the title with one game to spare. The terrific form and leadership of their captain Sergio Ramos has been instrumental in beating their archrivals Barcelona in a close-fought campaign. Arguably the best defender in the world and often criticised for his brutal style, here are 10 quotes on the defender that will give goosebumps to Real Madrid fans.
Sergio Ramos lifts fifth La Liga: Best quotes on Real Madrid captain by Zidane, Suarez, Aguero and others
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp