Four-year arrears of teaching doctors cleared

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Telangana Government Doctor’s Association (TGGDA) thanked Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao and Health Minister Eatala Rajender for releasing PRC arrears amounting to Rs 600 crore from 2016 for doctors under the Directorate of Medical Education.

“We thank the Chief Minister and Health Minister for approving the PRC arrears for the teaching hospital doctors. Most of the financial backlog policies have been taken care of and released, including the CAS arrears of last year. We also welcome the decision to increase the salaries of outsourced nurses and the provision of an incentive wage for all paramedical staff,” the TGGDA said.

The association also commended the government’s decision to construct a hospital building on the Osmania General Hospital premises.