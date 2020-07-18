K Chandrasekhar Rao lauds lecturer for raising botanical garden

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD/MAHBUBNAGAR: A nondescript Botany lecturer in Jadcherla shot to fame overnight, thanks to his passion for plants. B Sadasivaiah was praised by Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao for raising a botanical garden on the premises of Government Degree College in Jadcherla.

The Chief Minister, who got to know about the lecturer’s efforts recently, complimented him in person at Pragati Bhavan on Friday. He also sanctioned `50 lakh to develop the garden further.

KCR learnt about Sadasivaiah’s passion for raising various species of plants, when a few officials brought the same to his notice during a review meeting on Thursday.

Impressed, the Chief Minister rang up the lecturer and complimented him. KCR said he should take the initiative of developing a botanical garden on the premises of Palamuru University as well. He then invited him to Pragati Bhavan.

When Sadasivaiah met the Chief Minister in person on Friday, he told him that he had raised the garden as he thought it was his duty as a responsible citizen. The CM said that others too should take the effort to develop botanical gardens in all government colleges in the State.

Agriculture Minister S Niranjan Reddy, former Minister C Laxma Reddy, Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar and Special Chief Secretary (Education) Chitra Ramachandran were among those present at their meeting.