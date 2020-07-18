Karimnagar gets its first RT-PCR machine

KARIMNAGAR: THE erstwhile Karimnagar district received its first RT-PCR machine on Friday. The machine, which would be installed at the Government Civil Hospital here, will help the district Medical Department amp up Covid-19 testing. Currently, the tests are being carried out using TrueNat and rapid antigen testing kits at various centres. It is learnt that the medical authorities would soon sent six microbiologists from the district to Hyderabad for training on how to operate the machine.
