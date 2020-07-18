New Secretariat should reflect our culture: K Chandrasekhar Rao

VV Balakrishna By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: With the green signal coming from both the Supreme Court and the High Court on Friday, the State government is all set to invite tenders for the construction of new Secretariat complex.

Reviewing the situation with officials at Pragathi Bhavan here, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao said that all the offices of the Heads of Departments should be located near the new Secretariat so that there would be better coordination in day-to-day administration. He also said that the new Secretariat complex should reflect Telangana’s culture.

The process of pulling down the old buildings resumed immediately after the Apex Court and High Court dismissed the petitions opposing the demolition of old Secretariat. Workers began dismantling the J Block, which was used by N Chandrababu Naidu after he became the Chief Minister of separate Andhra Pradesh.

Meanwhile, Rao expressed the desire that the new Secretariat building complex should be constructed in such a way that it should enhance the prestige of the State. The building should have all the necessary facilities that are required at an administrative centre, Rao said.

During the review meeting, which was also attended by Roads and Buildings Minister Vemula Prashanth Reddy, Government’s Chief Advisor Rajiv Sharma and Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar, the Chief Minister said: “The new Telangana State Secretariat Building Complex should reflect the Telangana culture and prestige. It should have all the facilities. Along with the Chief Minister, Ministers, Chief Secretary and all the Secretaries should discharge their duties and functions from there. Like in the past, they should not be placed at different locations. Ministers and their secretaries should be at one place. We will also buikd a block for all the HoDs near the Secretariat.”

Rao said the Secretariat’s inner side should be as beautiful as its outside. “We have decided on how the Ministers, Secretaries Chambers, conference halls, staff offices, lunch halls, centralised strongrooms and record rooms should be,” he said. He told the officials about where and how the places of worship, banks, creche, visitors’ rooms, parking, security personnel enclosure should be. He asked them to invite tenders. Rao termed the SC decision on the Secretariat as a slap on the face of those who opposed the new complex.