STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

New Secretariat should reflect our culture: K Chandrasekhar Rao

Meanwhile, Rao expressed the desire that the new Secretariat building complex should be constructed in such a way that it should enhance the prestige of the State.

Published: 18th July 2020 08:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th July 2020 08:18 AM   |  A+A-

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, KCR

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao (File photo| EPS)

By VV Balakrishna
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: With the green signal coming from both the Supreme Court and the High Court on Friday, the State government is all set to invite tenders for the construction of new Secretariat complex.

Reviewing the situation with officials at Pragathi Bhavan here, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao said that all the offices of the Heads of Departments should be located near the new Secretariat so that there would be better coordination in day-to-day administration. He also said that the new Secretariat complex should reflect Telangana’s culture.

The process of pulling down the old buildings resumed immediately after the Apex Court and High Court dismissed the petitions opposing the demolition of old Secretariat. Workers began dismantling the J Block, which was used by N Chandrababu Naidu after he became the Chief Minister of separate Andhra Pradesh.

Meanwhile, Rao expressed the desire that the new Secretariat building complex should be constructed in such a way that it should enhance the prestige of the State. The building should have all the necessary facilities that are required at an administrative centre, Rao said.

During the review meeting, which was also attended by Roads and Buildings Minister Vemula Prashanth Reddy, Government’s Chief Advisor Rajiv Sharma and Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar, the Chief Minister said: “The new Telangana State Secretariat Building Complex should reflect the Telangana culture and prestige. It should have all the facilities. Along with the Chief Minister, Ministers, Chief Secretary and all the Secretaries should discharge their duties and functions from there. Like in the past, they should not be placed at different locations. Ministers and their secretaries should be at one place. We will also buikd a block for all the HoDs near the Secretariat.”

Rao said the Secretariat’s inner side should be as beautiful as its outside. “We have decided on how the Ministers, Secretaries Chambers, conference halls, staff offices, lunch halls, centralised strongrooms and record rooms should be,” he said. He told the officials about where and how the places of worship, banks, creche, visitors’ rooms, parking, security personnel enclosure should be. He asked them to invite tenders. Rao termed the SC decision on the Secretariat as a slap on the face of those who opposed the new complex.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Secretariat K Chandrasekhar Rao
India Matters
For representational purposes
Only 20% active cases in hospital care, says Centre
Health workers wearing PPE kits conduct door-to-door medical check-up of the residents of Dharavi slum amid COVID pandemic in Mumbai Thursday July 9 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Here's how Delhi, Mumbai bent Covid-19 curve
CBIC unearths Rs 1,875 cr gst fraud by exporters
Indian Institute of Technology Delhi. (Photo| EPS)
Class XII marks not to count for IIT admissions

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Black Lives Matter | I've always fought for equality in every department: David James
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi (Photo | Twitter)
PM Modi's constant blunders have weakened India and left us vulnerable: Rahul Gandhi
Gallery
From the flood-hit Kaziranga National Park appeared a tigress with golden fur. While the social media exploded over the big cat's majesty and rare look, experts weren't very happy about the celebration, TNIE explains everything you need to know about the
Kaziranga's Golden Tiger dilemma explained: Why the rare cat, inbreeding irk India's wildlife experts 
Real Madrid were crowned La Liga champions for the 34th time on Thursday after Karim Benzema scored twice in a 2-1 victory over Villarreal which clinched the title with one game to spare. The terrific form and leadership of their captain Sergio Ramos has been instrumental in beating their archrivals Barcelona in a close-fought campaign. Arguably the best defender in the world and often criticised for his brutal style, here are 10 quotes on the defender that will give goosebumps to Real Madrid fans.
Sergio Ramos lifts fifth La Liga: Best quotes on Real Madrid captain by Zidane, Suarez, Aguero and others
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp