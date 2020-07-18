STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Telangana DGP M Mahender Reddy visits Asifabad, takes stock of measures

In the wake of the incident, the authorities have deployed as many as 500 police personnel in the forest area to increase vigil and carry out combing operations.

DGP Mahender Reddy addresses police officers.

By Express News Service

ADILABAD/ KHAMMAM: Two days after Kumrambheem- Asifabad was terrorised with the firing incident between Maoists and police, DGP M Mahender Reddy visited the district on Friday and took stock of the arrangements in place to tackle the Maoist menace in the erstwhile district. The incident happened in the Tiryani forest area late on Tuesday night. Maoists had opened fire at a police party and escaped from the forest without getting caught. Soon after the incident, the cops had arrested a person named Kova Ananth Rao, a native of Thokkuguda in Tiryani mandal in Kumrambheem-Asifabad, for his alleged links with the Maoist dalam.

In the wake of the incident, the authorities have deployed as many as 500 police personnel in the forest area to increase vigil and carry out combing operations. During the visit along with intelligence and greyhound officials, the DGP reviewed the situation with the erstwhile Adilabad police officials at AR headquarters. Speaking to the media later, Mahender Reddy assured that the Maoists will be caught soon.

‘Cops targeting Maoists’

CPI (Maoist) party spokesperson Jagan, on Friday, condemned the firing incident and said that the police are unnecessarily targeting the Maoists who have been refraining themselves from making any move in the wake of pandemic situation.

