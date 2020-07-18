Telangana reports 1,478 new COVID-19 cases; toll crosses 400

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Covid-19 death toll in Telangana crossed the 400-mark with seven new deaths, which takes the overall toll to 403. There appears to be no let-up in the number of infections either as 1,478 new cases were reported on Friday.

The state-wide number of cases stands at 42,496, with active cases at 13,389 and discharges at 28,705.

The total number of dedicated Covid-19 hospitals in State stands at 118 which includes 61 government and 57 private hospitals. The state’s positivity rate is now 18% which is still higher than the desirable level below 10%.