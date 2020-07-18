TSCHE awaits HC nod to hold pending exams

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Both the Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) and Commissionerate of Collegiate Education would follow the University Grants Commission (UGC) and All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) guidelines for conducting the pending exams of final-year degree, post-graduation and engineering final year.

The TSCHE submitted a report in this regard in the High Court, seeking permission to hold the examinations. “The report, with an action plan, for the conduct of Common Entrance Tests (CET), final-year degree, post-graduation and engineering final year students exams in the State was submitted in the High Court for approval on Friday. We expect a reply from the court soon,” Professor T Papi Reddy, Chairman of TSCHE, told Express.

“The universities will take precautionary measures against Covid-19. Social distancing will be followed,” he said, adding that they are waiting for slots at the Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) to conduct the CETs. The TCS is the technology partner of the TSCHE. “It will take 15 days to conduct all the CETs, including the TSEAMCET,” he said.

The CETs were to begin in July but amid the spike in Covid-19 cases, the High Court ordered the TSCHE to postpone the exams. The fresh dates for the exams would be announced soon, officials said.

Meanwhile, the Degree Online Services Telangana (DOST) has delayed admissions due to the pandemic and the revised schedule would be announced soon, the TSCHE said.

