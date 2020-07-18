Two students held for peddling ganja

By Express News Service

JANGAON: The police on Friday arrested two Intermediate students for peddling ganja at Cheeturu village of Lingala Ghanpur mandal in Jangaon district. The Jangaon town police also seized 30 packets of the contraband worth Rs 45,000, a bike and one mobile phone from their possession.

Jangaon Sub-Inspector B Rajesh said a student gang, operating from Lingala Ghanpur, used to procure ganja in bulk from Hyderabad and sell it to college students in Jangaon town. The two accused -- both minors pursuing their Intermediate in Hyderabad and natives of Cheeturu — bought the contraband at a cheaper rate, packed it small airtight plastic bags and sold it to customers at double the price. All their activities used to happen late at night. A case has been registered, Rajesh said.