Woman hangs self after tiff over cleaning floor

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Following a quarrel with her husband who asked her to clean the floor, a 24-year-old woman, Durga Devi hanged herself from a ceiling fan at her Allwyn Colony residence. Miyapur police said Basawarju and Durga Devi have a 14-month-old daughter. On Friday morning, the couple had an argument over the toddler urinating on the floor frequently and Durga not cleaning the floor for the last few days. Both of them abused each other, following which Baswaraju slapped his wife. In return, she too pounced on him and beat him up.

An angry Baswaraju went to the bike garage where he is employed. He came home around 10.30 am and found their daughter sitting outside the house and crying. The door was locked from inside. The house owner peeped through the window and found Durga hanging from the ceiling fan. They broke into the house and shifted her to hospital, where she died undergoing treatment.

Heartbroken DJ hangs himself

Meanwhile at Malkajgiri, P Nagavikas (22), who worked as a DJ, also hanged himself since the woman he was in love with was avoiding him. For the past few days, she had not responded to his calls. On Thursday night, Nagavikas slept in his room. On Friday morning, when his parents entered his room, they found him hanging from the ceiling fan.