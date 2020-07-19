1,284 new cases; six deaths in Telangana

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Telanagana recorded 1,284 Covid cases, taking the statewide tally to 43,780 on Saturday. As many as 14,883 tests were done, a substantial number of which were Rapid Antigen Tests, known to record ‘false negatives’. Six people succumbed to the virus on Saturday.The State’s positivity rate stands at 17 per cent, with 4,945 tests conducted per million. Most cases were reported in the GHMC (667). Meanwhile, Sangareddy saw 86 cases, Karimnagar 58, and Nalgonda 46.

The medical bulletin also stated that six labs have now been equipped with superior CBNAAT machines, which can conduct RT-PCR tests faster. They are located in Adilabad, Nizamabad, Suryapet, Gadwal, Kothagudem and Karimnagar. In government facilities, 2,926 ICU and 1,318 oxygen beds are available. As for Osmania General Hospital, the Chief Minister would conduct a meeting on what could be done to alleviate patient woes caused by the dilapidated structure.