Telangana DGP talks tough on Maoists

Police chief says they’re exploiting tribals, leading luxurious lives,500 cops comb the forests in Agency areas after encounters,10 Maoists who exchanged fire with police still on the run
 

DGP M Mahender Reddy interacts with police officials of Mulugu and Jayashankar Bhupalpally districts at Venkatapuram mandal in Mulugu on Saturday

By Express News Service

MULUGU/ ADILABAD : Director General of Police (DGP) M Mahender Reddy, on Saturday, directed the police personnel deployed in border districts to take steps to stop Maoists from re-entering the State. The DGP said this during a review meeting on activities of Maoists in the State with police personnel of Mulugu and Jayashankar Bhupalpally districts at Venkatapuram mandal on Saturday.

The DGP landed on a helicopter on the outskirts of Venkatapuram village and then went to the Venkatapuram police station. He inquired about measures taken by police in the areas bordering Chhattisgarh and Maharashtra States. The district police officers informed him that combing operations by special forces are underway in Agency areas following the encounters in Asifabad and Khammam.

Speaking at the review meeting, Reddy directed the officials to be prepared to hit back against any move by the Maoists. He also observed that the Maoists are carrying out anti-development activities in the State. 
Several programmes have been initiated by the State government in Agency areas, including construction of roads, education and development programmes like Mission Bhagiratha, Mission Kakatiya Kaleshwaram Project, and pensions for all, Reddy said.He further said that Maoist leaders extort money from contractors and business persons. He urged the residents of Agency areas to stop supporting Maoists, and inform the police about their movements.

DGP’s 2-day tour ends
The firing incident between the Maoists and police has left the Thokiguda village in Kumrambheem Asifabad district terrorised. Meanwhile, in the wake of the incident, police have increased vigil and intensified combing operations by deploying as many as 500 personnel in the forest area. Now, combing operations are being carried out round-the-clock, expecting that they would soon nab the escaped Maoists. 
Director General of Police M Mahender Reddy is directly monitoring the operation. His two-day tour of the district, to take stock of the arrangements in place, ended on Saturday. During his visit, the DGP organised meetings with the district police officials and collected information regarding the combing operations.

Entered Telangana under the guise of migrants?
While briefing DGP Mahender Reddy, police officials said that the banned outfit’s State committee member Mailarapu Adellu alias Bhaskar and team must have entered the district during the lockdown period, by pretending to be migrant workers. In the wake of the firing incident, police have increased vigil and intensified combing operations by deploying as many as 500 personnel in the forest areas of Kumrambheem Asifabad district, which is being monitored directly by DGP M Mahender Reddy

