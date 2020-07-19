Doctor wins the battle against Covid-19 in Telangana, resumes service

Naveen Kumar Tallam By

Express News Service

KARIMNAGAR: A 37-year-old pediatrician who won the battle against Covid-19 resumed his duties at the Children’s Ward at the Government Hospital in Karimnagar. After Dr Kotha Satish Kumar tested positive, he was advised home isolation for 28 days. Sharing his ordeal with Express, he said that the first three days were distressing and emotionally challenging for him. “Thankfully my wife tested negative. No one was able to find the source from which I got infected. I used to sanitise myself before and after testing patients in the hospial, and always wore an N-95 mask. Despite all this, I still got infected.”

From the fourth day, the doctor decided to fight the viral disease. He made sure the house was well ventilated and disinfected the floors every day. He also drank warm water, did breathing exercises and steam therapy regularly.

Satish Kumar said that anyone could contract the virus, so one should not be scared if one tested positive. Be bold and fight the virus barely, he added. “Society should fight against Covid-19 and not against patients who recover. Trying to ostracise patients who recover from the viral disease is wrong,” he said. The doctor also said that he was ready to donate plasma to Covid patients to save their lives.

