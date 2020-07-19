Khammam farmers welcome new crop pattern

B Satyanarayana Reddy By

Express News Service

KHAMMAM: The Telangana government’s latest agriculture policy has evoked good response in the erstwhile Khammam district, as around 98 per cent of the farmers here are cultivating crops as per the suggestions of the State. According to official records, the extent of cultivation has doubled this Vaanakalam (Kharif season).As on Friday, farmers have completed 75 per cent of the cultivation process. Last year, the extent of commercial cultivation in the district was at 32 per cent.

This year, it is at 63 per cent — twice as that of previous year. The farmers have not sowed maize this year in tune with the government’s suggestion. The Agriculture Department had advised them to cultivate paddy in 2.3 lakh acre, cotton 2.4 lakh acre, green gram 22,000 acre, red gram 10,000 acre, sugar cane 6,425 acre, commercial crops 2.5 lakh acre, dry crops 2.88 lakh acre and others in 5,450 acre.

Speaking to Express, K Raghava Rao, a farmer from Pallipadu village in Wyra mandal said, “We have faith in the State government, and therefore, we are following its advice.” By adhering to the State’s instructions, he hoped that farmers would be given remunerative price for their crops this year.

Earlier, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao had warned farmers that the State might not pay them under Rythu Bandhu, if they refused to follow the new cropping pattern. This too has played a role in motivating Khammam farmers to adopt the same. Timely monsoon has also helped farmers cultivate more area this season. According to data, the average rainfall recorded in 20 mandals of Khammam district was 20%more than normal. Kothagudem saw 34% excess rainfall this year.

