STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Khammam farmers welcome new crop pattern

This year, it is at 63 per cent — twice as that of previous year.

Published: 19th July 2020 07:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th July 2020 07:46 AM   |  A+A-

By B Satyanarayana Reddy
Express News Service

KHAMMAM:  The Telangana government’s latest agriculture policy has evoked good response in the erstwhile Khammam district, as around 98 per cent of the farmers here are cultivating crops as per the suggestions of the State. According to official records, the extent of cultivation has doubled this Vaanakalam (Kharif season).As on Friday, farmers have completed 75 per cent of the cultivation process. Last year, the extent of commercial cultivation in the district was at 32 per cent.

This year, it is at 63 per cent — twice as that of previous year.  The farmers have not sowed maize this year in tune with the government’s suggestion. The Agriculture Department had advised them to cultivate paddy in 2.3 lakh acre, cotton 2.4 lakh acre, green gram 22,000 acre, red gram 10,000 acre, sugar cane 6,425 acre, commercial crops 2.5 lakh acre, dry crops 2.88 lakh acre and others in 5,450 acre.

Speaking to Express, K Raghava Rao, a farmer from Pallipadu village in Wyra mandal said, “We have faith in the State government, and therefore, we are following its advice.” By adhering to the State’s instructions, he hoped that farmers would be given remunerative price for their crops this year.

Earlier, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao had warned farmers that the State might not pay them under Rythu Bandhu, if they refused to follow the new cropping pattern. This too has played a role in motivating Khammam farmers to adopt the same. Timely monsoon has also helped farmers cultivate more area this season. According to data, the average rainfall recorded in 20 mandals of Khammam district was 20%more than normal. Kothagudem saw 34% excess rainfall this year.

98 per cent of the farmers in the erstwhile Khammam district are currently cultivating crops as per the suggestions of the government. According to official records, the extent of cultivation has doubled this Vaanakalam (Kharif season)

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Khammam farmers
India Matters
Health official labels rapid test kits at a Covid-19 rapid antigen testing Centre in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
'Situation pretty bad': IMA says says community spread of Covid-19 has started
The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams. (Photo | EPS)
TTD mulls closing Tirumala temple for a few weeks to protect priests
'COVAXIN' was developed and manufactured at the company's Bio-safety Level-III high containment facility at Genome Valley.  (Photo| Special Arrangement)
AIIMS Ethics Committee gives nod to human clinical trial of Covaxin
For representational purposes
Help pours in for Srinagar man in need of financial assistance, he now requests people to stop donating

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Here's what is encouraging in India's COVID-19 numbers
Disinfectant being sprayed in Jayanagar, Bengaluru, using drones on Thursday morning. Revenue Minister R Ashoka, Bengaluru South MP Tejasvi Surya, MLAs Ramalinga Reddy and Soumya Reddy were present for the trial | Express
Drones launch aerial strike on coronavirus in Bengaluru
Gallery
From the flood-hit Kaziranga National Park appeared a tigress with golden fur. While the social media exploded over the big cat's majesty and rare look, experts weren't very happy about the celebration, TNIE explains everything you need to know about the
Kaziranga's Golden Tiger dilemma explained: Why the rare cat, inbreeding irk India's wildlife experts 
Real Madrid were crowned La Liga champions for the 34th time on Thursday after Karim Benzema scored twice in a 2-1 victory over Villarreal which clinched the title with one game to spare. The terrific form and leadership of their captain Sergio Ramos has been instrumental in beating their archrivals Barcelona in a close-fought campaign. Arguably the best defender in the world and often criticised for his brutal style, here are 10 quotes on the defender that will give goosebumps to Real Madrid fans.
Sergio Ramos lifts fifth La Liga: Best quotes on Real Madrid captain by Zidane, Suarez, Aguero and others
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp