Mancherial witnesses rapid surge in cases

ADILABAD: Mancherial district is witnessing a rapid surge in Covid-19 cases. The district on Saturday recorded 28 cases with two deaths. From July 15 to 18, at least 79 Covid-19 positive cases were reported in the district, out of which 31 cases were from Mancherial municipality limits itself. Efforts to sanitise the containment zones are on.

Speaking to Express, Mancherial DMHO M Neerja said that the department was taking all the measures to ensure timely spray of disinfectant in the infected areas and containment zones. She also said that the patients were shifted to home quarantine based on their symptoms.

“It was also learnt that many of the home quarantine patients were not following instructions given by doctors. Even the asymptomatic patients who were placed in home isolation were not implementing the instructions and it is a serious issue that needs to be addressed,” she added. “We have asked the ground-level staff to monitor their condition and inform the higher officials,” Neerja added. As compared to Adilabad and Nirmal districts, the cases seem to be increasing in Mancherial and Kumrambheem Asifabad districts at an alarming rate.