Officials track down patient, curb outbreak in village

Donita Jose By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Health officials in two districts responded swiftly and came to the rescue of a resident of Banjara Hills, who complained about a delay in his Covid test reports. He was finally re-tested at his native place in Narayanpet and turned out to be Covid-positive. When the man did not get his results the first time, he travelled back home to a remote village Amireddypally. Officials, however, tracked him down and got him tested once again. He was Covid-positive and isolated immediately.

“Often due to sampling invalidity, some tests results do not come in. The same happened in this case. Though the patient was asked to head for testing again, it did not happen,” said Dr Jaychandra Mohan, DMHO, Narayanpet district.The issue first came to the notice of DMHO, Hyderabad after the patient tweeted about the delay in his reports. “We did not want the patient to travel, however since it had happened, we asked him for his present location and contacted the Mahbubnagar and Narayanpet DMHO,” said Dr J Venkati, DMHO Hyderabad.

Almost 15 days after giving his first sample, the patient was tested again. “A team of Asha workers tracked him to his village. As he was living with multiple people, we isolated them until the results came. The samples were sent to Hyderabad and he tested positive,” added Dr Mohan.Nearly nine primary contacts of the patient were tested and a MeeSeva centre where he had gone was also shut. However, timely intervention ensured none tested positive in the village. Narayanpet, on the whole, has just 20 isolation beds and 20 ICU beds.