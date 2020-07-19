STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Officials track down patient, curb outbreak in village

 Health officials in two districts responded swiftly and came to the rescue of a resident of Banjara Hills, who complained about a delay in his Covid test reports.

Published: 19th July 2020 08:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th July 2020 08:41 AM   |  A+A-

By Donita Jose
Express News Service

HYDERABAD:   Health officials in two districts responded swiftly and came to the rescue of a resident of Banjara Hills, who complained about a delay in his Covid test reports. He was finally re-tested at his native place in Narayanpet and turned out to be Covid-positive. When the man did not get his results the first time, he travelled back home to a remote village Amireddypally. Officials, however, tracked him down and got him tested once again. He was Covid-positive and isolated immediately.

 “Often due to sampling invalidity, some tests results do not come in. The same happened in this case. Though the patient was asked to head for testing again, it did not happen,”  said Dr Jaychandra Mohan, DMHO, Narayanpet district.The issue first came to the notice of DMHO, Hyderabad after the patient tweeted about the delay in his reports. “We did not want the patient to travel, however since it had happened, we asked him for his present location and contacted the Mahbubnagar and Narayanpet DMHO,” said Dr J Venkati, DMHO Hyderabad.

Almost 15 days after giving his first sample, the patient was tested again. “A team of Asha workers tracked him to his village. As he was living with multiple people, we isolated them until the results came. The samples were sent to Hyderabad and he tested positive,” added Dr Mohan.Nearly nine primary contacts of the patient were tested and a MeeSeva centre where he had gone was also shut. However, timely intervention ensured none tested positive in the village. Narayanpet, on the whole, has just 20 isolation beds and 20 ICU beds.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
coronavirus
India Matters
Health official labels rapid test kits at a Covid-19 rapid antigen testing Centre in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
'Situation pretty bad': IMA says says community spread of Covid-19 has started
The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams. (Photo | EPS)
TTD mulls closing Tirumala temple for a few weeks to protect priests
'COVAXIN' was developed and manufactured at the company's Bio-safety Level-III high containment facility at Genome Valley.  (Photo| Special Arrangement)
AIIMS Ethics Committee gives nod to human clinical trial of Covaxin
For representational purposes
Help pours in for Srinagar man in need of financial assistance, he now requests people to stop donating

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Here's what is encouraging in India's COVID-19 numbers
Disinfectant being sprayed in Jayanagar, Bengaluru, using drones on Thursday morning. Revenue Minister R Ashoka, Bengaluru South MP Tejasvi Surya, MLAs Ramalinga Reddy and Soumya Reddy were present for the trial | Express
Drones launch aerial strike on coronavirus in Bengaluru
Gallery
From the flood-hit Kaziranga National Park appeared a tigress with golden fur. While the social media exploded over the big cat's majesty and rare look, experts weren't very happy about the celebration, TNIE explains everything you need to know about the
Kaziranga's Golden Tiger dilemma explained: Why the rare cat, inbreeding irk India's wildlife experts 
Real Madrid were crowned La Liga champions for the 34th time on Thursday after Karim Benzema scored twice in a 2-1 victory over Villarreal which clinched the title with one game to spare. The terrific form and leadership of their captain Sergio Ramos has been instrumental in beating their archrivals Barcelona in a close-fought campaign. Arguably the best defender in the world and often criticised for his brutal style, here are 10 quotes on the defender that will give goosebumps to Real Madrid fans.
Sergio Ramos lifts fifth La Liga: Best quotes on Real Madrid captain by Zidane, Suarez, Aguero and others
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp