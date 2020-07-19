Panchayat Raj official diverts over Rs 6 crore Covid funds in Telangana, suspended

VV Balakrishna By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a first, Covid-19 funds of`6.04 crore, allotted for the manufacture of masks, sanitisers, PPE kits and hand wash solutions, were used for making sanitary napkins and other work unrelated to the pandemic. Following the diversion which came to light on Saturday, the Deputy Chief Executive Officer of the Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Department, P Mallaiah, who was on deputation as the Director of the Society for Elimination of Rural Poverty (SERP), has been placed under suspension.

The Rs 6.04 crore community investment funds (CIF) were released by the SERP under the National Rural Livelihood Mission (NRLM) for Covid-19 activities. The amount was given to the District Rural Development Agencies (DRDAs) in Telangana but was diverted for other non-Covid activities, according to a GO issued by Panchayat Raj Secretary Sandeep Kumar Sultania on Saturday.

A State government-ordered inquiry revealed that Mallaiah, without approval, issued instructions to use the Covid-19 funds for other activities. He changed the priorities and allowed the funds to be used for manufacturing sanitary napkins and any other work required in the districts. As per Mallaiah’s instructions, the funds were drawn by the Zilla Samakyas instead of the Mandal Samakyas, which shows poor monitoring of the utilisation of the amount at the State and district levels, the inquiry report stated.

Further, a field interaction with SHG women of the Yellamma Thanda Villager Organisations revealed that they did not receive any money to tackle the Covid-19 situation. Officials also noticed that the Zilla and Mandal Samakyas utilised the funds for non-Covid activities. But Mallaiah told Express that he prioritised the works, which included Covid management. “As there would be no good market for masks, I had included sanitary napkins as a livelihood activity. I have worked sincerely. I do not know why I am being surrendered to the parent department,” he said.