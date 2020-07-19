STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Panchayat Raj official diverts over Rs 6 crore Covid funds in Telangana, suspended

The Rs 6.04 crore community investment funds (CIF) were released by the SERP under the National Rural Livelihood Mission (NRLM) for Covid-19 activities.

Published: 19th July 2020 08:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th July 2020 08:46 AM   |  A+A-

Suspend, suspended

For representational purposes

By VV Balakrishna
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a first, Covid-19 funds of`6.04 crore, allotted for the manufacture of masks, sanitisers, PPE kits and hand wash solutions, were used for making sanitary napkins and other work unrelated to the pandemic. Following the diversion which came to light on Saturday, the Deputy Chief Executive Officer of the Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Department, P Mallaiah, who was on deputation as the Director of the Society for Elimination of Rural Poverty (SERP), has been placed under suspension.

The Rs 6.04 crore community investment funds (CIF) were released by the SERP under the National Rural Livelihood Mission (NRLM) for Covid-19 activities. The amount was given to the District Rural Development Agencies (DRDAs) in Telangana but was diverted for other non-Covid activities, according to a GO issued by Panchayat Raj Secretary Sandeep Kumar Sultania on Saturday. 

A State government-ordered inquiry revealed that Mallaiah, without approval, issued instructions to use the Covid-19 funds for other activities. He changed the priorities and allowed the funds to be used for manufacturing sanitary napkins and any other work required in the districts. As per Mallaiah’s instructions, the funds were drawn by the Zilla Samakyas instead of the Mandal Samakyas, which shows poor monitoring of the utilisation of the amount at the State and district levels, the inquiry report stated. 

Further, a field interaction with SHG women of the Yellamma Thanda Villager Organisations revealed that they did not receive any money to tackle the Covid-19 situation. Officials also noticed that the Zilla and Mandal Samakyas utilised the funds for non-Covid activities. But Mallaiah told Express that he prioritised the works, which included Covid management. “As there would be no good market for masks, I had included sanitary napkins as a livelihood activity. I have worked sincerely. I do not know why I am being surrendered to the parent department,” he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Panchayat Raj official
India Matters
Health official labels rapid test kits at a Covid-19 rapid antigen testing Centre in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
'Situation pretty bad': IMA says says community spread of Covid-19 has started
The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams. (Photo | EPS)
TTD mulls closing Tirumala temple for a few weeks to protect priests
'COVAXIN' was developed and manufactured at the company's Bio-safety Level-III high containment facility at Genome Valley.  (Photo| Special Arrangement)
AIIMS Ethics Committee gives nod to human clinical trial of Covaxin
For representational purposes
Help pours in for Srinagar man in need of financial assistance, he now requests people to stop donating

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Here's what is encouraging in India's COVID-19 numbers
Disinfectant being sprayed in Jayanagar, Bengaluru, using drones on Thursday morning. Revenue Minister R Ashoka, Bengaluru South MP Tejasvi Surya, MLAs Ramalinga Reddy and Soumya Reddy were present for the trial | Express
Drones launch aerial strike on coronavirus in Bengaluru
Gallery
From the flood-hit Kaziranga National Park appeared a tigress with golden fur. While the social media exploded over the big cat's majesty and rare look, experts weren't very happy about the celebration, TNIE explains everything you need to know about the
Kaziranga's Golden Tiger dilemma explained: Why the rare cat, inbreeding irk India's wildlife experts 
Real Madrid were crowned La Liga champions for the 34th time on Thursday after Karim Benzema scored twice in a 2-1 victory over Villarreal which clinched the title with one game to spare. The terrific form and leadership of their captain Sergio Ramos has been instrumental in beating their archrivals Barcelona in a close-fought campaign. Arguably the best defender in the world and often criticised for his brutal style, here are 10 quotes on the defender that will give goosebumps to Real Madrid fans.
Sergio Ramos lifts fifth La Liga: Best quotes on Real Madrid captain by Zidane, Suarez, Aguero and others
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp