STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Plasma donor cops are on top of  the world  

Three years ago when his dengue-hit wife needed plasma, Keetha Veerashekar, a Chikkadpally police station constable,  faced a lot of struggle.

Published: 19th July 2020 08:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th July 2020 08:41 AM   |  A+A-

Rachakonda Commissioner Mahesh Bhagwat gives a warm welcome to Covid-recovered police personnel who joined duties

By  Pinto Deepak
Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  Three years ago when his dengue-hit wife needed plasma, Keetha Veerashekar, a Chikkadpally police station constable,  faced a lot of struggle. So, after he recovered from Covid, he did not hesitate to donate plasma to help a 65-year-old Covid patient. “My wife Shailaja is healthy today because some stranger donated platelets to her. I thought it’s my turn to help someone in need and donate plasma,” said Veerashekar aged 34. 

Another Covid warrior, B Venkatesh, also donated plasma.  “My parents and relatives were apprehensive. But I could convince them,” he said. Veerashekar tested positive on April 17. After he reported back to work in June last week, Cyberabad police contacted him for plasma donation.

While he is happy that he has successfully defeated Coronavirus and none of his family members were infected, what makes Veerashekar happier is that the person to whom he donated plasma, also recovered. Same is the case with B Venkatesh, an Armed Reserve Constable from Hyderabad Commissionerate. “I had in the past donated blood. But donating plasma to a Covid patient attempt has given me the feel of a new life,” he shared.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
plasma plasma donors
India Matters
Health official labels rapid test kits at a Covid-19 rapid antigen testing Centre in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
'Situation pretty bad': IMA says says community spread of Covid-19 has started
The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams. (Photo | EPS)
TTD mulls closing Tirumala temple for a few weeks to protect priests
'COVAXIN' was developed and manufactured at the company's Bio-safety Level-III high containment facility at Genome Valley.  (Photo| Special Arrangement)
AIIMS Ethics Committee gives nod to human clinical trial of Covaxin
For representational purposes
Help pours in for Srinagar man in need of financial assistance, he now requests people to stop donating

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Here's what is encouraging in India's COVID-19 numbers
Disinfectant being sprayed in Jayanagar, Bengaluru, using drones on Thursday morning. Revenue Minister R Ashoka, Bengaluru South MP Tejasvi Surya, MLAs Ramalinga Reddy and Soumya Reddy were present for the trial | Express
Drones launch aerial strike on coronavirus in Bengaluru
Gallery
From the flood-hit Kaziranga National Park appeared a tigress with golden fur. While the social media exploded over the big cat's majesty and rare look, experts weren't very happy about the celebration, TNIE explains everything you need to know about the
Kaziranga's Golden Tiger dilemma explained: Why the rare cat, inbreeding irk India's wildlife experts 
Real Madrid were crowned La Liga champions for the 34th time on Thursday after Karim Benzema scored twice in a 2-1 victory over Villarreal which clinched the title with one game to spare. The terrific form and leadership of their captain Sergio Ramos has been instrumental in beating their archrivals Barcelona in a close-fought campaign. Arguably the best defender in the world and often criticised for his brutal style, here are 10 quotes on the defender that will give goosebumps to Real Madrid fans.
Sergio Ramos lifts fifth La Liga: Best quotes on Real Madrid captain by Zidane, Suarez, Aguero and others
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp