Plasma donor cops are on top of  the world  

Pinto Deepak By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Three years ago when his dengue-hit wife needed plasma, Keetha Veerashekar, a Chikkadpally police station constable, faced a lot of struggle. So, after he recovered from Covid, he did not hesitate to donate plasma to help a 65-year-old Covid patient. “My wife Shailaja is healthy today because some stranger donated platelets to her. I thought it’s my turn to help someone in need and donate plasma,” said Veerashekar aged 34.

Another Covid warrior, B Venkatesh, also donated plasma. “My parents and relatives were apprehensive. But I could convince them,” he said. Veerashekar tested positive on April 17. After he reported back to work in June last week, Cyberabad police contacted him for plasma donation.

While he is happy that he has successfully defeated Coronavirus and none of his family members were infected, what makes Veerashekar happier is that the person to whom he donated plasma, also recovered. Same is the case with B Venkatesh, an Armed Reserve Constable from Hyderabad Commissionerate. “I had in the past donated blood. But donating plasma to a Covid patient attempt has given me the feel of a new life,” he shared.