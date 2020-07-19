Rain hampers hunt for maoists in forest area in Telangana

By Express News Service

KHAMMAM: The whereabouts of 10 Maoists, who had escaped after exchanging fire with police at Mallepallitogu forest area on July 15, are still unknown. This, despite the CRPF, Special Party Police and Greyhounds sweating it out in the area for the past three days. As combing operations are particularly hard in the thick forest area swamped by the recent downpour, the officials have not been able to make much progress. Speaking to Express, a police officer said, “We are facing hurdles due to the rains. The area is muddy and it is a task moving forward. The rains have also reduced visibility.”

As many as 10 members of the banned Maoist party exchanged fire with police personnel at the forest area in Manugur mandal on July 15. Though over 500 personnel of the Greyhounds and district police cornered them, it seems the Maoists have vanished into thin air.Telangana North Zone IG Y Nagi Reddy and SPs of Kothagudem, Mulugu and Asifabad districts have been monitoring the combing operation. According to sources, the police have tightened security along the Godavari river bank.

Are they in Chhattisgarh?

The police suspect that the Maoists may have crossed the river and fled to Chhattisgarh. However, when contacted for comment, a police officer denied the assumption and stated that the Maoists were still hiding in forest areas of Kothagudem, Mulugu and Asifabad.The DGP visited Manugur on Saturday, met with the officials and instructed them to nab the Maoists at the earliest. He accused Maoist leaders like Haribhushan, Damodar and others of leading a luxurious life while exploiting innocent tribals.