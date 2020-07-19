STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Scrapped RTC buses to turn into swanky toilets for women

If all goes well, Urban Local Bodies (ULBs) in Telangana will have mobile She Toilets from August 15.

Published: 19th July 2020 08:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th July 2020 08:50 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:   If all goes well, Urban Local Bodies (ULBs) in Telangana will have mobile She Toilets from August 15. MAUD Minister KT Rama Rao, during a meeting last week, had instructed authorities to begin services of mobile toilets for women at the earliest. The Director of Municipal Administration (DMA) has asked the ULBs to upcycle scrapped RTC buses and refurbish them as toilets. 

The DMA provided three draft templates of case studies to municipalities on refurbishing buses and converting them into mobile toilets, as submitted by the Administrative Staff College of India (ASCI). It would take a minimum of three weeks to upgrade the buses. ULBs have been told to prioritise setting up of exclusive toilets for women, as there are several locations where construction of permanent toilets is not be feasible due to space constraints or public sentiments against it.

Mobile toilets will be placed at market areas, street vending zones, construction sites, parks, tourist spots, bus depots and near places of worship. The toilets will have both Indian and Western commodes, sanitary pad dispenser, wash basin with mirror, caretaker sitting space, and cleaning material storage space. Steps would also be taken to make the toilets accessible to persons with disabilities by building a ramp, wheelchair-friendly doors, railings, and braille signage.For operations and maintenance, ULBs would engage slum-level federations or agencies on an outsourcing basis. 

Features 
The She Toilets will have both Indian and Western commodes, sanitary napkin dispenser, wash basin, sitting space for caretaker, and storage space. It will be made accessible to persons with disabilities

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
RTC bus
India Matters
Health official labels rapid test kits at a Covid-19 rapid antigen testing Centre in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
'Situation pretty bad': IMA says says community spread of Covid-19 has started
The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams. (Photo | EPS)
TTD mulls closing Tirumala temple for a few weeks to protect priests
'COVAXIN' was developed and manufactured at the company's Bio-safety Level-III high containment facility at Genome Valley.  (Photo| Special Arrangement)
AIIMS Ethics Committee gives nod to human clinical trial of Covaxin
For representational purposes
Help pours in for Srinagar man in need of financial assistance, he now requests people to stop donating

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Here's what is encouraging in India's COVID-19 numbers
Disinfectant being sprayed in Jayanagar, Bengaluru, using drones on Thursday morning. Revenue Minister R Ashoka, Bengaluru South MP Tejasvi Surya, MLAs Ramalinga Reddy and Soumya Reddy were present for the trial | Express
Drones launch aerial strike on coronavirus in Bengaluru
Gallery
From the flood-hit Kaziranga National Park appeared a tigress with golden fur. While the social media exploded over the big cat's majesty and rare look, experts weren't very happy about the celebration, TNIE explains everything you need to know about the
Kaziranga's Golden Tiger dilemma explained: Why the rare cat, inbreeding irk India's wildlife experts 
Real Madrid were crowned La Liga champions for the 34th time on Thursday after Karim Benzema scored twice in a 2-1 victory over Villarreal which clinched the title with one game to spare. The terrific form and leadership of their captain Sergio Ramos has been instrumental in beating their archrivals Barcelona in a close-fought campaign. Arguably the best defender in the world and often criticised for his brutal style, here are 10 quotes on the defender that will give goosebumps to Real Madrid fans.
Sergio Ramos lifts fifth La Liga: Best quotes on Real Madrid captain by Zidane, Suarez, Aguero and others
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp