Scrapped RTC buses to turn into swanky toilets for women

HYDERABAD: If all goes well, Urban Local Bodies (ULBs) in Telangana will have mobile She Toilets from August 15. MAUD Minister KT Rama Rao, during a meeting last week, had instructed authorities to begin services of mobile toilets for women at the earliest. The Director of Municipal Administration (DMA) has asked the ULBs to upcycle scrapped RTC buses and refurbish them as toilets.

The DMA provided three draft templates of case studies to municipalities on refurbishing buses and converting them into mobile toilets, as submitted by the Administrative Staff College of India (ASCI). It would take a minimum of three weeks to upgrade the buses. ULBs have been told to prioritise setting up of exclusive toilets for women, as there are several locations where construction of permanent toilets is not be feasible due to space constraints or public sentiments against it.

Mobile toilets will be placed at market areas, street vending zones, construction sites, parks, tourist spots, bus depots and near places of worship. The toilets will have both Indian and Western commodes, sanitary pad dispenser, wash basin with mirror, caretaker sitting space, and cleaning material storage space. Steps would also be taken to make the toilets accessible to persons with disabilities by building a ramp, wheelchair-friendly doors, railings, and braille signage.For operations and maintenance, ULBs would engage slum-level federations or agencies on an outsourcing basis.

