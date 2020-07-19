Telangana: Six departmens take the lead, adopt e-Office system
HYDERABAD: Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao’s vision is to make administration transparent and accountable. And as part of this mission e-Office system was introduced in six departments on Saturday.
Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar congratulated the officials for making the e-Office functional at such a short notice. He said that over 1,600 employees would operate through this new system.
The Chief Secretary complimented the General Administration Department, Prohibition & Excise, Commercial Taxes, CCLA, Women & Child Welfare Departments for taking the lead. This system was the need of the hour as it would ensure that every petition or representation was accountable, he added.