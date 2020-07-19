STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Spurious chilli seeds: Telangana High Court demands inquiry

The petitioner alleged that the erring companies violated the General Seed Certification standards and have intentionally indulged in distribution and sale of spurious US-341 chilli seeds.

Published: 19th July 2020 08:45 AM

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  The Telangana High Court (HC) on Saturday directed Mulugu district and mandal agricultural officials to collect alleged spurious chilli seeds sold by private dealers and send it for testing to test their purity. The court directed the officials to submit a report on the same in two weeks and issued notices to the State government and seeds companies concerned to respond on the issue. A bench comprising Chief Justice Raghvendra Singh Chauhan and Justice B Vijaysen Reddy passed this order in a PIL filed by Ch Satish Kumar, Mandal Praja Parishad (MPP) president for Venkatapuram mandal in Mulugu district. The PIL sought direction to the State to conduct an inquiry into the alleged sale and distribution of spurious chili seeds (US-341) in the district.

The petitioner alleged that the erring companies violated the General Seed Certification standards and have intentionally indulged in distribution and sale of spurious US-341 chilli seeds. Petitioner’s counsel B Rachna Reddy told the court that about 4,000 acres of agricultural land in Venkatapuram mandal has been damaged owning to the spurious seeds, leading to losses. Even earlier, when the seeds were tested, they did not comply with 95 per cent of the purity, as required by the law.

Farmers, who have been cultivating chilli for generations, have no hope of recouping or sustaining the present season after the tremendous loss suffered last year owing to such spurious seeds. Though the issue was brought to the notice of the concerned authority, the latter has not taken any action against the erring companies. The bench posted the matter to July 27 for further hearing. Meanwhile, in view of the Covid pandemic, the HC on Saturday decided to extend suspension of its regular judicial work till August 14 or until further orders

