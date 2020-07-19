T-Consult to help farmers too

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Telangana Information Technology Association (TITA), which had earlier launched a telemedicine app called T-Consult, is now leveraging the same app to aid farmers. They have taken up this initiative with the help of agricultural scientists from Telangana Agricultural University, who are offering their expertise to farmers through the app.

Agriculture Minister Singireddy Niranjan Reddy, who launched the revised app, turned the first user.

He got connected to former University Registrar and retired professor Jalapathi Rao and sought answers to questions related to farming.