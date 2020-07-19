Tribal carried on ‘doli’ gives birth in forest in Telangana

By Express News Service

KHAMMAM: A tribal woman from Yerrampadu village under Cherla mandal in Bhadradri-Kothagudem district gave birth in the middle of a forest while she was being carried in a doli to the hospital. According to information, after 30-year-old Kovvasi Ithe started having labour pains, her husband Masa, along with the villagers, carried her on a doli towards the Primary Health Centre (PHC) in Satyanarayanapuram, which was over 6 km away from their village.

They had to use the doli as the region did not have any roads or transport facilities. Over three km into their journey, she gave birth to a baby boy with the help of an Asha worker.

In the meantime, villagers alerted an ambulance, which then waited for the party near the main road. After providing the mother and son first aid, they were shifted to the PHC at Satyanarayanapuram.

Such incidents are becoming common in agency areas due to the lack of motorable roads or basic transport facilities to villages in the interiors of the dense forests. Tribal associations have demanded that the State government construct roads to villages and provide medical facilities to the tribals.