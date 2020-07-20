Construction of two BHK flats for BPL families Telangana's Khammam move at snail’s pace

B Satyanarayana Reddy By

Express News Service

KHAMMAM: It seems as if the BPL families in the erstwhile Khammam district would have to wait longer for their long-pending dream of owning a house to come true.

This is because the construction of double bedroom houses is moving at a snail’s pace, owing to the Covid-19 outbreak.

When Express contacted a few officials concerned, they attributed the delay to the shortage of labourers as most of them left for their native areas during the lockdown period.

Meanwhile, when asked to comment on the allegations made by beneficiaries that the works are getting delayed as the authorities have not been releasing adequate funds, the officials concerned informed Express that these claims were untrue and baseless.

Only 2,738 houses ready

According to official records, of the total 14,555 double bedroom houses that have been sanctioned in Khammam district, the authorities concerned have been able to expedite the construction of only 2,738 houses till now.

Meanwhile, the situation is same in Bhadradri-Kothagudem as well where, of the total 6,438 houses that have been sanctioned, the construction of only 1,235 houses have been completed till now.

Though the authorities and people’s representatives have been conducting meetings with the officials concerned and contract agencies for speeding up the construction works, the process is yet to gain momentum.

According to sources, the progress is better in rural areas when compared to that in urban areas.

Meanwhile, though the nationwide lockdown was relaxed a month ago, the labourers who went back to their natives places in other States have not expressed any interest in returning to Telangana owing to Covid fear, which too has reportedly taken a toll on the construction of double bedroom houses in the erstwhile Khammam district.

It maybe recalled that the responsibility to oversee the construction works were entrusted with the officials of Roads and Buildings, Panchayat Raj, Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan (SSA) Integrated Tribal Development Agency (ITDA) and Irrigation Departments. However, this has not yet proven helpful in speeding up the works.

‘It might take one more year’

Day after day, the poor people are feeling as if the dream of owning a house is slipping away, which has left them down in the dumps.

Speaking to Express, K Nagamma, a beneficiary, said: “We expected that we would receive a double bedroom house last year itself, which did not happen. However, the officials assured that we would receive one this year. It seems that it would take another year for the works to get completed.”

Government action needed

The beneficiaries of the double bedroom scheme in the erstwhile district are now requesting the State government to look into the issue immediately and ensure the completion of pending works in a speedy manner.