STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Construction of two BHK flats for BPL families Telangana's Khammam move at snail’s pace

Officials attribute the delay in works to the shortage of labourers as most of them have left for their native places

Published: 20th July 2020 10:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th July 2020 10:11 AM   |  A+A-

aprtments, housing

For representational purposes

By B Satyanarayana Reddy
Express News Service

KHAMMAM: It seems as if the BPL families in the erstwhile Khammam district would have to wait longer for their long-pending dream of owning a house to come true.

This is because the construction of double bedroom houses is moving at a snail’s pace, owing to the Covid-19 outbreak.

When Express contacted a few officials concerned, they attributed the delay to the shortage of labourers as most of them left for their native areas during the lockdown period.

Meanwhile, when asked to comment on the allegations made by beneficiaries that the works are getting delayed as the authorities have not been releasing adequate funds, the officials concerned informed Express that these claims were untrue and baseless.

Only 2,738 houses ready

According to official records, of the total 14,555 double bedroom houses that have been sanctioned in Khammam district, the authorities concerned have been able to expedite the construction of only 2,738 houses till now.

Meanwhile, the situation is same in Bhadradri-Kothagudem as well where, of the total 6,438 houses that have been sanctioned, the construction of only 1,235 houses have been completed till now.

Though the authorities and people’s representatives have been conducting meetings with the officials concerned and contract agencies for speeding up the construction works, the process is yet to gain momentum.

According to sources, the progress is better in rural areas when compared to that in urban areas.

Meanwhile, though the nationwide lockdown was relaxed a month ago, the labourers who went back to their natives places in other States have not expressed any interest in returning to Telangana owing to Covid fear, which too has reportedly taken a toll on the construction of double bedroom houses in the erstwhile Khammam district.

It maybe recalled that the responsibility to oversee the construction works were entrusted with the officials of Roads and Buildings, Panchayat Raj, Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan (SSA) Integrated Tribal Development Agency (ITDA) and Irrigation Departments. However, this has not yet proven helpful in speeding up the works.

‘It might take one more year’

Day after day, the poor people are feeling as if the dream of owning a house is slipping away, which has left them down in the dumps.

Speaking to Express, K Nagamma, a beneficiary, said: “We expected that we would receive a double bedroom house last year itself, which did not happen. However, the officials assured that we would receive one this year. It seems that it would take another year for the works to get completed.”

Government action needed

The beneficiaries of the double bedroom scheme in the erstwhile district are now requesting the State government to look into the issue immediately and ensure the completion of pending works in a speedy manner.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Telangana Khammam Telangana BPL families Telangana real estate Telangana housing
India Matters
Health official labels rapid test kits at a Covid-19 rapid antigen testing Centre in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
'Situation pretty bad': IMA says says community spread of Covid-19 has started
The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams. (Photo | EPS)
TTD mulls closing Tirumala temple for a few weeks to protect priests
'COVAXIN' was developed and manufactured at the company's Bio-safety Level-III high containment facility at Genome Valley.  (Photo| Special Arrangement)
AIIMS Ethics Committee gives nod to human clinical trial of Covaxin
For representational purposes
Help pours in for Srinagar man in need of financial assistance, he now requests people to stop donating

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India's COVID-19 case fatality rate falls below 2.5 per cent for first time: Health Ministry
Here's what is encouraging in India's COVID-19 numbers
Gallery
From the flood-hit Kaziranga National Park appeared a tigress with golden fur. While the social media exploded over the big cat's majesty and rare look, experts weren't very happy about the celebration, TNIE explains everything you need to know about the
Kaziranga's Golden Tiger dilemma explained: Why the rare cat, inbreeding irk India's wildlife experts 
Real Madrid were crowned La Liga champions for the 34th time on Thursday after Karim Benzema scored twice in a 2-1 victory over Villarreal which clinched the title with one game to spare. The terrific form and leadership of their captain Sergio Ramos has been instrumental in beating their archrivals Barcelona in a close-fought campaign. Arguably the best defender in the world and often criticised for his brutal style, here are 10 quotes on the defender that will give goosebumps to Real Madrid fans.
Sergio Ramos lifts fifth La Liga: Best quotes on Real Madrid captain by Zidane, Suarez, Aguero and others
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp