Decks cleared for new Telangana Secretariat building as green tribunal refuses to intervene

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a setback to Congress MP A Revanth Reddy, the National Green Tribunal (NGT) refused to intervene in the demolition of the old Secretariat buildings here. The NGT, however, constituted a committee to look into the aspect of the management of debris.

The NGT said the High Court has already given its nod for the demolition of the old buildings of the Secretariat.

The NGT constituted a committee with officials from the Central Pollution Control Board (PCB) and Telangana PCB and experts from IIT-H to study the environmental aspects and also look into the management of construction and demolition debris.

The Committee will submit its report within two months. The NGT's next hearing will take place on September 25. With this, the decks have been cleared for the state government to go ahead with its plan of constructing a new Secretariat building.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao will conduct a meeting with officials and Chennai-based architects on Tuesday where he is expected to finalise the design for the new Secretariat building.