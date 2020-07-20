STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Decks cleared for new Telangana Secretariat building as green tribunal refuses to intervene

The NGT, however, constituted a committee to look into the aspect of the management of debris from the demolition of the old building

Published: 20th July 2020 01:40 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th July 2020 01:40 PM   |  A+A-

Demolition of the old secretariat buildings is in progress, and will be completed in 6-7 days | VINAY MADAPU

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a setback to Congress MP A Revanth Reddy, the National Green Tribunal (NGT) refused to intervene in the demolition of the old Secretariat buildings here. The NGT, however, constituted a committee to look into the aspect of the management of debris.

The NGT said the High Court has already given its nod for the demolition of the old buildings of the Secretariat.

The NGT constituted a committee with officials from the Central Pollution Control Board (PCB) and Telangana PCB and experts from IIT-H to study the environmental aspects and also look into the management of construction and demolition debris.

The Committee will submit its report within two months. The NGT's next hearing will take place on September 25. With this, the decks have been cleared for the state government to go ahead with its plan of constructing a new Secretariat building.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao will conduct a meeting with officials and Chennai-based architects on Tuesday where he is expected to finalise the design for the new Secretariat building.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Telangana secretariat building National Green Tribunal
India Matters
Health official labels rapid test kits at a Covid-19 rapid antigen testing Centre in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
'Situation pretty bad': IMA says says community spread of Covid-19 has started
The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams. (Photo | EPS)
TTD mulls closing Tirumala temple for a few weeks to protect priests
'COVAXIN' was developed and manufactured at the company's Bio-safety Level-III high containment facility at Genome Valley.  (Photo| Special Arrangement)
AIIMS Ethics Committee gives nod to human clinical trial of Covaxin
For representational purposes
Help pours in for Srinagar man in need of financial assistance, he now requests people to stop donating

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India's COVID-19 case fatality rate falls below 2.5 per cent for first time: Health Ministry
Here's what is encouraging in India's COVID-19 numbers
Gallery
From the flood-hit Kaziranga National Park appeared a tigress with golden fur. While the social media exploded over the big cat's majesty and rare look, experts weren't very happy about the celebration, TNIE explains everything you need to know about the
Kaziranga's Golden Tiger dilemma explained: Why the rare cat, inbreeding irk India's wildlife experts 
Real Madrid were crowned La Liga champions for the 34th time on Thursday after Karim Benzema scored twice in a 2-1 victory over Villarreal which clinched the title with one game to spare. The terrific form and leadership of their captain Sergio Ramos has been instrumental in beating their archrivals Barcelona in a close-fought campaign. Arguably the best defender in the world and often criticised for his brutal style, here are 10 quotes on the defender that will give goosebumps to Real Madrid fans.
Sergio Ramos lifts fifth La Liga: Best quotes on Real Madrid captain by Zidane, Suarez, Aguero and others
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp