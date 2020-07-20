Duty first: Telangana gynaecologist unfazed by COVID-19 scare

Ridhima Gupta By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A month ago when the Telangana government allowed private hospitals to treat Covid-19 patients, a private facility too started to admit those suffering from the highly contagious disease.

Among the many young and old patients were several pregnant women who had contracted Covid-19.

While several gynaecologists at the private hospital were reluctant to treat these women, as they feared getting infected, 44-year-old Dr Sravanthi Gadhiraju stepped up.

“My colleagues were not happy with my decision, they tried to talk me out of it. But, I could not step back. My duty comes first. So, I asked the hospital administration if they would provide all the necessary help, following which I and my staff did my first Covid delivery for the hospital, almost a month ago,” Dr Gadhiraju, a gynaecologist and robotic surgeon, said.

Since then she has conducted more than 18 deliveries of Covid-positive pregnant women. The surgeon, who has over 20 years of experience, said performing surgeries wearing a PPE suit is extremely difficult and makes her breathless.

“There are more than four layers of protective clothing and no air conditioning in order to prevent the spread of Covid-19. This causes profuse sweating. My spectacles and goggles fog up, affecting my vision. I also cannot take a lot of time during the surgery, as long periods of exposure is not good for the patient. So, I make sure that my every action is precise and accurate,” she said.

Dr Gadhiraju said she considers herself as a soldier at the border, who cannot leave her post when the nation is at risk.

“As a young girl, I wanted to be a doctor and when I became one, it became my priority. My duty as a doctor comes even before my family and myself,” said the mother of three teens.

Talking about the increasing cases and rising panic among the people amid the pandemic, she said the birth of a child cannot be stopped.

"Even if the cases increase, she would continue to perform her duty so that a “new life can be born into this world and existing lives can be saved”.