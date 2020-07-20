STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Duty first: Telangana gynaecologist unfazed by COVID-19 scare

While several gynaecologists at the private hospital were reluctant to treat these women, as they feared getting infected, 44-year-old Dr Sravanthi Gadhiraju stepped up.

Published: 20th July 2020 09:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th July 2020 09:41 AM   |  A+A-

Doctors sit outside a hospital in Bengaluru to screen patients.

For representational purposes (Photo | Meghana Sastry, EPS)

By Ridhima Gupta
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A month ago when the Telangana government allowed private hospitals to treat Covid-19 patients, a private facility too started to admit those suffering from the highly contagious disease.

Among the many young and old patients were several pregnant women who had contracted Covid-19.

While several gynaecologists at the private hospital were reluctant to treat these women, as they feared getting infected, 44-year-old Dr Sravanthi Gadhiraju stepped up.

“My colleagues were not happy with my decision, they tried to talk me out of it. But, I could not step back. My duty comes first. So, I asked the hospital administration if they would provide all the necessary help, following which I and my staff did my first Covid delivery for the hospital, almost a month ago,” Dr Gadhiraju, a gynaecologist and robotic surgeon, said.

Since then she has conducted more than 18 deliveries of Covid-positive pregnant women. The surgeon, who has over 20 years of experience, said performing surgeries wearing a PPE suit is extremely difficult and makes her breathless.

“There are more than four layers of protective clothing and no air conditioning in order to prevent the spread of Covid-19. This causes profuse sweating. My spectacles and goggles fog up, affecting my vision. I also cannot take a lot of time during the surgery, as long periods of exposure is not good for the patient. So, I make sure that my every action is precise and accurate,” she said.

Dr Gadhiraju said she considers herself as a soldier at the border, who cannot leave her post when the nation is at risk.

“As a young girl, I wanted to be a doctor and when I became one, it became my priority. My duty as a doctor comes even before my family and myself,” said the mother of three teens.

Talking about the increasing cases and rising panic among the people amid the pandemic, she said the birth of a child cannot be stopped.

"Even if the cases increase, she would continue to perform her duty so that a “new life can be born into this world and existing lives can be saved”.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Telangana COVID 19 coronavirus
India Matters
Health official labels rapid test kits at a Covid-19 rapid antigen testing Centre in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
'Situation pretty bad': IMA says says community spread of Covid-19 has started
The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams. (Photo | EPS)
TTD mulls closing Tirumala temple for a few weeks to protect priests
'COVAXIN' was developed and manufactured at the company's Bio-safety Level-III high containment facility at Genome Valley.  (Photo| Special Arrangement)
AIIMS Ethics Committee gives nod to human clinical trial of Covaxin
For representational purposes
Help pours in for Srinagar man in need of financial assistance, he now requests people to stop donating

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India's COVID-19 case fatality rate falls below 2.5 per cent for first time: Health Ministry
Here's what is encouraging in India's COVID-19 numbers
Gallery
From the flood-hit Kaziranga National Park appeared a tigress with golden fur. While the social media exploded over the big cat's majesty and rare look, experts weren't very happy about the celebration, TNIE explains everything you need to know about the
Kaziranga's Golden Tiger dilemma explained: Why the rare cat, inbreeding irk India's wildlife experts 
Real Madrid were crowned La Liga champions for the 34th time on Thursday after Karim Benzema scored twice in a 2-1 victory over Villarreal which clinched the title with one game to spare. The terrific form and leadership of their captain Sergio Ramos has been instrumental in beating their archrivals Barcelona in a close-fought campaign. Arguably the best defender in the world and often criticised for his brutal style, here are 10 quotes on the defender that will give goosebumps to Real Madrid fans.
Sergio Ramos lifts fifth La Liga: Best quotes on Real Madrid captain by Zidane, Suarez, Aguero and others
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp