Former PM PV Narasimha Rao's centenary fete from July 24; Sonia to send video message to cadre

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The TPCC is making all arrangements for the centenary celebrations of former Prime Minister PV Narasimha Rao from July 24.

Addressing a press conference on Sunday, TPCC president and Nalgonda MP N Uttam Kumar Reddy said former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, and former Union Ministers P Chidambaram and Jairam Ramesh would address the Congress cadre through video conference.

AICC president Sonia Gandhi, her son Rahul Gandhi and former President of India Pranab Mukherjee would send their messages through video clips.

Uttam said the video conference, which has been modified to accommodate 1,000 participants, would be live-streamed on LED screens at Indira Bhavan in Hyderabad.

He said similar arrangements would be made at all the DCC offices and the celebrations would be held throughout the year in all the districts of Telangana.

Meanwhile, Uttam and other leaders released a poster of the ‘Chalo Mallaram’ programme being organised by the TPCC’s Scheduled Caste wing on July 26.

He said the programme would flag the atrocities against Dalits under the TRS regime. He said a Dalit youth, Revuli Raja, was brutally murdered at Mallaram in Malhar mandal of Bhupalpally district.