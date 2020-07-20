STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
‘Guilty’ 25-year-old kills self after pillion rider dies in mishap in Nizamabad

According to police, the man, Banoth Nivruth and the woman, Banoth Laxmibai, 52, were both natives of the same thanda.

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

NIZAMABAD: In a tragic incident, a 25-year old man killed himself at Gundyanayak thanda in Amrad village after a woman died in a road accident while he was dropping her to a nearby floor mill on his two-wheeler, on Saturday.

Revealing this to the media, Mugpal SI A Purnesh said: “On Sunday afternoon, while Nivruth was travelling on his bike to Manchippa, Laxmibai asked for a lift to the nearby floor mill.

When the bike was moving through Amrad- Manchippa road under Mugpal police station limits, it hit a pedestrian and both Nivruth and Laxmibai fell down from the bike, injuring themselves.

The locals who witnessed the incident immediately shifted Laxmibai to a nearby hospital in an auto rickshaw.

However, she died en route. Soon after learning this, Nivruth reportedly went into complete depression, feeling responsible for Laxmibai’s death.

He soon hanged himself. Meanwhile, Nivruth’s family members suspect that he ended life over fear of facing a police case.

(If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 02225521111, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.)

