STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao to finalise design of new Secretariat complex tomorrow

The Chief Minister felt that the new Secretariat should reflect the pride, prestige and grandeur of the Telangana culture and life.

Published: 20th July 2020 11:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th July 2020 11:00 AM   |  A+A-

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, KCR

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao (File photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Not one to lose precious time, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has decided to finalise the design of the new integrated Secretariat complex on Tuesday even as demolition of the existing Secretariat is still going on.

According to an official press release issued on Sunday, the Chief Minister will take a call on the new Secretariat designs at a review meeting to be held at his official residence, Pragathi Bhavan, here on Tuesday.

The Chief Minister felt that the new Secretariat should reflect the pride, prestige and grandeur of the Telangana culture and life.

He examined the designs proposed for the new Secretariat and he will discuss them with officials during the review meeting.

He will also discuss how the exteriors and interiors of the new Secretariat should be. Later, the proposals will be put before the State Cabinet, which will take a final decision. Later, tenders for the works will be invited, the press release said. Roads & Buildings Minister Vemula Prashanth Reddy and architects from Tamil Nadu-based Oscar and Ponni will also be attending the review meeting.

Irrigation projects

The Chief Minister will also hold a review meeting on Irrigation Department on Monday, when he would discuss the draft prepared by officials on revamping the department to ensure a greater degree of efficiency in running the existing irrigation projects and also to speed up the ones that are under execution.

As of now, the Irrigation Department is divided as major, medium, small, IDC, projectwise and packages wise but the Chief Minister felt that all these wings should come under one umbrella for effective monitoring.

The department will be recast into 15 to 20 regional departments and each one will have one Chief Engineer (CE) as its in-charge.

The CE’s jurisdiction will also cover projects, reservoirs, tanks and check dams. The Chief Minister had asked the officials to prepare a draft in this regard during last week’s review meeting, following which Principal Secretary (Irrigation) Rajat Kumar and CM’s Secretary Smitha Sabharwal conducted a workshop on revamping of the Irrigation Department and prepared a draft.

The proposal will be submitted to the Chief Minister on Monday.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Telangana Telangana secretariat building KCR
India Matters
Health official labels rapid test kits at a Covid-19 rapid antigen testing Centre in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
'Situation pretty bad': IMA says says community spread of Covid-19 has started
The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams. (Photo | EPS)
TTD mulls closing Tirumala temple for a few weeks to protect priests
'COVAXIN' was developed and manufactured at the company's Bio-safety Level-III high containment facility at Genome Valley.  (Photo| Special Arrangement)
AIIMS Ethics Committee gives nod to human clinical trial of Covaxin
For representational purposes
Help pours in for Srinagar man in need of financial assistance, he now requests people to stop donating

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India's COVID-19 case fatality rate falls below 2.5 per cent for first time: Health Ministry
Here's what is encouraging in India's COVID-19 numbers
Gallery
From the flood-hit Kaziranga National Park appeared a tigress with golden fur. While the social media exploded over the big cat's majesty and rare look, experts weren't very happy about the celebration, TNIE explains everything you need to know about the
Kaziranga's Golden Tiger dilemma explained: Why the rare cat, inbreeding irk India's wildlife experts 
Real Madrid were crowned La Liga champions for the 34th time on Thursday after Karim Benzema scored twice in a 2-1 victory over Villarreal which clinched the title with one game to spare. The terrific form and leadership of their captain Sergio Ramos has been instrumental in beating their archrivals Barcelona in a close-fought campaign. Arguably the best defender in the world and often criticised for his brutal style, here are 10 quotes on the defender that will give goosebumps to Real Madrid fans.
Sergio Ramos lifts fifth La Liga: Best quotes on Real Madrid captain by Zidane, Suarez, Aguero and others
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp