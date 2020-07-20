Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao to finalise design of new Secretariat complex tomorrow

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Not one to lose precious time, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has decided to finalise the design of the new integrated Secretariat complex on Tuesday even as demolition of the existing Secretariat is still going on.

According to an official press release issued on Sunday, the Chief Minister will take a call on the new Secretariat designs at a review meeting to be held at his official residence, Pragathi Bhavan, here on Tuesday.

The Chief Minister felt that the new Secretariat should reflect the pride, prestige and grandeur of the Telangana culture and life.

He examined the designs proposed for the new Secretariat and he will discuss them with officials during the review meeting.

He will also discuss how the exteriors and interiors of the new Secretariat should be. Later, the proposals will be put before the State Cabinet, which will take a final decision. Later, tenders for the works will be invited, the press release said. Roads & Buildings Minister Vemula Prashanth Reddy and architects from Tamil Nadu-based Oscar and Ponni will also be attending the review meeting.

Irrigation projects

The Chief Minister will also hold a review meeting on Irrigation Department on Monday, when he would discuss the draft prepared by officials on revamping the department to ensure a greater degree of efficiency in running the existing irrigation projects and also to speed up the ones that are under execution.

As of now, the Irrigation Department is divided as major, medium, small, IDC, projectwise and packages wise but the Chief Minister felt that all these wings should come under one umbrella for effective monitoring.

The department will be recast into 15 to 20 regional departments and each one will have one Chief Engineer (CE) as its in-charge.

The CE’s jurisdiction will also cover projects, reservoirs, tanks and check dams. The Chief Minister had asked the officials to prepare a draft in this regard during last week’s review meeting, following which Principal Secretary (Irrigation) Rajat Kumar and CM’s Secretary Smitha Sabharwal conducted a workshop on revamping of the Irrigation Department and prepared a draft.

The proposal will be submitted to the Chief Minister on Monday.