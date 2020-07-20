Telangana COVID-19 tally crosses 45,000 with 1,296 new cases

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Telangana on Sunday crossed the 45,000-mark, with 1,296 new Covid-19 cases. This takes the total number of cases in the state to 45,076, with 2,65,219 samples tested as on July 19.

Sunday also recorded six new deaths, taking the toll to 415, which the State government has passed off as “less than 1 per cent” mortality rate.

Currently, there are 12,224 active cases that are being treated, which constitutes 27 per cent of the total cases, while 32,438 people have recovered from the infection and that amounts to 72 per cent.

On Sunday, a total of 12,519 samples were tested of which 10 per cent of the people tested positive. In addition to that, the Department of Public Health has also recorded a 17 per cent cumulative positivity rate of the total number of samples tested till date.

A total of 17,081 beds are accounted for, of which, the Department of Public Health claims, 15, 181 are vacant.

The bulletin also published instructions for people to be able to identify which government hospital they are supposed to go to, depending on their symptoms.

“Patients with moderate to severe symptoms and who have tested positive for Covid, should go to Gandhi Hospital.

Those with symptoms but not yet confirmed and require Covid testing should go to District Hospital, King Koti, Fever Hospital and Chest Hospital. Based on the clinical requirements, beds will be provided and treatment given free of cost in government hospitals.

Sufficient quantities of PPE kits and medicines are available in all the hospitals,” the government’s health bulletin read.