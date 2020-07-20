Telangana State Planning Board all in for using digital tech in sheep distribution

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: B Vinod Kumar, Vice-Chairman of the Telangana State Planning Board, on Sunday said digital technology should be used to monitor the government’s sheep distribution scheme.

He said the Animal Husbandry Department’s traditional method of war-tagging the animals might be tampered with.

Geostat Informatics managing director Vivek Reddy explained the pros and cons of the latest technology, which is widely being used in developed countries.

He said the nose prints of every animal is unique and these can be digitally recorded using any mobile phone with the right application.

"A central cloud system will maintain the database providing instant authentication for livestock. The application of technology can eliminate duplication or tampering of data,” he said.