‘Toilet on Wheels’ flagged off in Telangana's Khammam

By Express News Service

KHAMMAM: Minister for Transport Puvvada Ajay Kumar launched a mobile She Toilet for the convenience of women and transgender persons in Khammam on Sunday.

The Minister, along with the Mayor G Papalal and Collector RV Karnan, flagged off the ‘Toilet on Wheels’ from the Collectorate.

Speaking on the occasion, the Minister said efforts were being made to set up more such toilets in all municipalities.

The initiative was taken following the directions of MAUD Minister KT Rama Rao, under the Pattana Pragathi programme.

In order to achieve open defecation free (ODF) towns and villages, the State government has built a large number of individual household latrines (IHLs).

And now, it plans to provide one public toilet for 1,000 people in all municipalities by August 15.

Later in the day, he took part in Haritha Haram programme in different municipal divisions in Khammam. MLC B Lakshmi Narayana and Municipal Commissioner Anurag Jayanti accompanied the Minister.