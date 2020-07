By Express News Service

NIZAMABAD: Two people died of Covid-19 and four others while undergoing treatment at Nizamabad district hospital on Sunday.

Twenty-nine positive cases have been reported from the district and all are undergoing treatment at different hospitals.

According to DM&HO M Sudharshanam, 71 samples were sent for testing, of which 29 returned positive. Villagers have resorted to self-imposed lockdown as a precaution.