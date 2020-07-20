STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Woman delivers baby outside MCH after authorities refuse to admit her

Baby

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

JANGAON: In a heart-wrenching incident, a woman delivered a baby boy outside the Mother and Child Hospital (MCH), Chempak Hills in Jangaon town limits on Sunday after the authorities refused to admit her in the hospital.

When the woman developed labour pains, her family members rushed her from their village, Bachannapet to Jangaon, where they tried to admit her in the MCH but the hospital staff refused to admit her.

Her husband Hussain, a daily-wage worker, said: “The MCH doctors and staff refused admission to my wife.

"They suggested that we should shift her to MGM Hospital in Warangal. Even as we were trying to get an ambulance to reach Warangal, my wife began having pains. The ambulance did not reach in time and meanwhile my wife delivered a baby boy at the bus stop, just outside the hospital. Then a doctor and the staff rushed to the spot and took her into the hospital.”

When contacted, Mother and Child Hospital (MCH) Superintendent Dr Pujari Raghu admitted that pregnant woman, along with her husband and family members, visited the hospital for delivery in the morning.

The duty doctors and staff shifted her to the emergency block and after checking her health condition, the doctors suggested to her husband and family members to shift the woman immediately to MGM Hospital.

But the family members refused to take her to Warangal and stayed at the hospital, wasting precious three houses.

The woman began having pains and her husband informed the staff, who immediately rushed to the patient.

By the time they reached the spot, she had already delivered the baby.

“The mother and baby boy are healthy and we are giving them necessary care.” He also said that they were hesitant to admit the woman as one of the staff had tested positive for Covid-19.

