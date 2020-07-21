13 policemen including DSP test positive in Jagtial

By Express News Service

JAGTIAL : As many as 13 police staff including the town DSP tested positive for Covid-19 in Jagtial on Monday. After the police personnel tested positive, the entire department was disinfected. According to reports, DMHO Dr P Sridhar said all policemen who tested positive have been advised home isolation and undergoing treatment. Home isolation kits and other necessary equipments have been distributed to them, he added.

As of now, Jagtial has 80 active cases. Meanwhile, Commissioner of Police VB Kamalasan Reddy has instructed police personnel not to attend any functions or parties where there would be large congregations. He also advised them to eat healthy food to boost their immunity.