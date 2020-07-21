After beating COVID-19, Telangana's Gandhi Hospital doctor counsels infected juniors 

Oishani Mojumder By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: As the number of doctors infected by Covid-19 keeps rising across the State, one resident doctor has undertaken a small mission to help young, infected resident doctors cruise through these trying times — a WhatsApp group to communicate and console. Dr Shekhar Reddy (name changed on request), a resident doctor from Gandhi Hospital’s Neurology Department contracted the virus, possibly at work, over two weeks ago.

The doctor did not have a scary tryst with the virus and has recovered completely. However, he did notice that many of his juniors and other resident doctors, who had tested positive along with him, were depressed and scared.Speaking to Express, he said, “Many of the first year students, as well as seniors, especially the girls, seemed very scared and depressed after testing positive, which was also affecting their recovery. I took a simple step to make a WhatsApp group called ‘Be positive’ where we talked, shared motivational speeches or quotes and kept each other company virtually.”

Many Covid-19 patients are facing psychological distress and panic attacks. Psychologists say that a little confidence boosting by friends and family can go a long way to help them. Many corporate hospitals in the city are also providing counselling sessions along with their Covid-19 treatment and consultation kits.

However, it is quite unfortunate, that most of these frontline Covid-19 warriors are facing massive social discrimination.

Doctors and nurses facing discrimination

“I actually haven’t told my relatives about contracting the infection. Many doctors and nurses are facing discrimination in and around their residential areas,” he said and pointed out that this was the reason why he did not want his name quoted in this report. “If you do, my family and I may be asked to vacate our house by the owner even though I have recovered from Covid-19 ,” the doctor said.