Expressing displeasure over failure of COVID-19 measures, HC summons top Telangana officials

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Expressing displeasure over the State government’s failure to implement its earlier orders on Covid-19 issue and for misleading the people with information being mentioned in media bulletins, a division bench of Telangana High Court on Monday directed the State Chief Secretary, Principal Secretaries to Medical & Health and Municipal Administration, Directors of Public Health and Medical Education and GHMC Commissioner to appear before it on July 28.

The bench, Chief Justice Raghvendra Singh Chauhan and Justice B Vijaysen Reddy, directed the government to comply with its previous orders on the issue. Further, it also directed the government to inform its containment policy to the court. The prevailing situation in Telangana is alarming, the bench noted.The bench further directed the authorities to publish critical information on all the Covid-19 designated hospitals, regarding the availability of beds and ventilators, in daily medical bulletins and they should be published in regional and English daily newspapers. It also directed the District Collectors to publish on a daily basis the information pertaining to number of Covid-19 cases found in their respective districts. Even if the district does not have any Coronavirus-affected patients, the said information should be published by showing ‘0’ cases.

No cases in the districts is also a vital information for the people at large. Number of secondary contract persons who have been tested after five to 10 days should also be revealed in the bulletin, the bench noted. While expressing dissatisfaction over non-implementation of its previous orders in tackling the menace, the bench questioned the State government as to why it has not taken action against Director of Public Health Dr G Srinivasa Rao and Director of Medical Education Dr Ramesh Reddy for their failure to implement the court orders.

“If not having contempt case against them for failure to carry simple directions of the Court, why can’t a FIR can be registered against them under Section 156 CrPC apart from departmental enquiry? It’s an amazing way of functioning of the State. We really wonder whether the officials from medical and health are really working for benefit of the people,” the bench observed.

Referring to states like Assam and Karnataka, the bench said that these states have been taking several measures to contain the disease. Apart from having more number of tests, some of the states have also imposed lockdown which shows their seriousness in tackling the menace.Despite spike in number of cases throughout the state, effective measures are not being taken in Telangana. As per media reports, the government has even asked the district collectors not to issue media bulletins on Covid cases, the bench said.