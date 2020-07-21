STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Free rapid antigen tests begin in Khammam

Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar observes as a woman gets tested for Covid with an RAT kit, in Khammam on Monday

By Express News Service

KHAMMAM:  Free Rapid Antigen Tests (RAT) to detect Covid positive cases begun in Khammam on Monday. Transport Minister P Ajay Kumar launched the programme at the Government Women’s Degree College at Gandhi Chowk. The Minister appealed to the public to make use of the free tests. Persons suffering from cold, cough, fever and throat pain could take the test. He said as many as 10, 000 RAT kits have been made available in erstwhile Khammam district.

The kits have also been made available at the Government District Hospital, Primary Health Centres (PHC) and Community Health Centres (CHC). The Minister inaugurated a 70-bed Covid care centre at ITDA’s Youth Training Centre at Maddulapalli near Khammam. He told the press persons that another Covid care centre would be set up soon be up at Sharada Engineering College.In addition to the Government District Hospital, 130 beds are available at the Mamata General Hospital.

