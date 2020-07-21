Leopard kills calf in Tunigandla

By Express News Service

MEDAK : In what the villagers claim is the seventh such incident, a leopard killed a calf on the outskirts of Tunigandla village in Medak district on Monday.According to forest officials, a leopard wandering in the Ramayampeta forest area attacked and killed a calf tied up in the house of farmer Ratnam of Tunigandla village. When Ratnam woke up, he found the calf dead, with marks of paws of a leopard on its body. He immediately informed forest department officials about the incident, who reached the spot.People living in villages adjacent to forest areas are scared as they feel incidents of leopard attacks have been increasing.