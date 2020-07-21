Leopard kills calf in Tunigandla

MEDAK : In what the villagers claim is the seventh such incident, a leopard killed a calf on the outskirts of Tunigandla village in Medak district on Monday.According to forest officials, a leopard wandering in the Ramayampeta forest area attacked and killed a calf tied up in the house of farmer Ratnam of Tunigandla village. When Ratnam woke up, he found the calf dead, with marks of paws of a leopard on its body. He immediately informed forest department officials about the incident, who reached the spot.People living in villages adjacent to forest areas are scared as they feel incidents of leopard attacks have been increasing.
Comments
Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.
The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.
Latest
COVID-19 vaccine to cost Rs 1,000 per dose, says Serum Institute CEO
Aim to maintain aggressive COVID-19 testing, bring positivity rate below 5 percent: Government
COVID-19 LIVE | India aim to bring positivity rate below 5 per cent as tally reaches 11,55,191
Bihar BJP MLC Sunil Kumar Singh dies of COVID-19 at AIIMS Patna
Jharkhand government extends ban on sale of gutka, pan masala till July 25 2021
Coca Cola revenue tumbles as lockdowns thwack soft drinks sales
Coca Cola revenue tumbles as lockdowns thwack soft drinks sales