Mission Bhagiratha scheme: Sacked Telangana work inspectors climb project’s head regulator tank in protest

SIDDIPET: Days after over 700 outsourced work inspectors of the Mission Bhagiratha scheme were fired by the State government, many of them climbed atop the project’s head regulator tank at Komati Banda in Gajwel mandal demanding that they be reinstated. The team of work inspectors from districts across the State travelled to Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar’s constituency to protest their termination.

They said they ensured that tap connections were provided to every household, despite the risks posed by Covid-19. “It is unfair of the government to fire us at a time like this. We have stood by the State all through the pandemic,” a protestor said. The protesting employees arrived in Komati Banda at 11 am.

Most of them stayed on top of the tank up until 7 pm. Police got to the spot in the afternoon and told the workers they were tarnishing the reputation of the State government by staging the protest. Later, as many as 60 work inspectors were arrested.