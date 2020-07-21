STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Teacher dies of COVID-19 at MGM Hospital in Telangana, family alleges medical negligence

Kin says he wasn’t treated for virus due to test result delay; health dept unaware of incident.

COVID-19, Coronavirus

By Express News Service

WARANGAL:  A government school teacher, who was admitted to the Covid-19 ward in Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Hospital (MGMH) on July 16, died due to alleged negligence by the doctors on Monday. The deceased was a resident of Balannagudem village in Mulugu district and was working as an English teacher at the Government Tribal Welfare School in Chunchupalli village. 

He was admitted to the Severe Acute Respiratory Infection (SARI) ward at the hospital with high fever, cold and respiratory illness. However, the victim’s family alleged that delay in Covid-19 test results and medical negligence led to his death. They said that his samples were collected and sent for testing five days ago, but the result did not come until after his death. “Due to this, he was not provided treatment. Soon, his health condition deteriorated and he died,” they alleged. 

It may be mentioned that after the death of the teacher, the test report returned positive. “This is a clear indication of the negligence of doctors,” the family said. When Express contacted the district medical and health officials, they denied having any knowledge about the incident. People with Covid-19 symptoms in the district have been lining up at MGM Hospital for the RT-PCR test and facing an unusual delay of four to five days in getting test results. This has left the patients in confusion and fear. 

District authorities, on Monday, said that on an average, 600 samples arrive at the lab every day with each of the districts sending at least 50 samples. “On July 19 alone, a total of 117 people tested positive for Coronavirus in Warangal Urban district. The district has now become a hotbed of Covid-19 cases,” officials said. 

Meanwhile, businessmen decided to follow a self-imposed lockdown in the district, as they thought this was the only possible solution to control the spread of the virus.

Uttam wants Rs 10 lakh relief for kin of deceased

Nalgonda: TPCC president and Nalgonda MP N Uttam Kumar Reddy, on Monday, demanded that the State government include Covid treatment in the Aarogyasri scheme and provide free medical treatment to poor patients. Uttam visited district government hospitals on Monday and interacted with patients. He further alleged that the government has been taking the matter lightly. “It is extremely sad to hear that a patient died due to lack of oxygen in front of her mother. I demand `10-lakh compensation for the families of the people who succumbed to Covid-19 and also `50-lakh compensation to frontline warriors like doctors, police personnel, sanitation and Asha workers and journalists,” he said

MGM Hospital Telangana Telangana COVID 19
