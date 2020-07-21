Telangana COVID-19 tally records 1,198 new cases, seven deaths

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Covid-19 bulletin, on Monday, showed that the number of cases has dipped in comparison to the last three days. From over 1,800 cases being reported every day in Telangana till recently, the tally on Monday came down to 1,198 cases. This takes the total sum of positive cases to 46,274 cases. Seven new deaths were reported taking the toll to 422.

At present, 11,530 active cases are being treated in hospitals, while 34,323 patients have been discharged. Therefore, the total recovery rate as of July 20, is 74 per cent, with only 25 per cent active cases.

The mortality rate in the State is 0.91 per cent. The total number of samples tested till date are 2,76,222, of which a cumulative sample positivity rate of 16.8 per cent has been recorded.